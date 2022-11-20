Deschamps explains why he did not replace Karim Benzema in France World Cup squad following tournament-ending injury
WHAT HAPPENED? Benzema was ruled out of the World Cup just two days before France's tournament opener due to a thigh injury. Deschamps decided not to replace the star striker as he believes there is enough quality within the current squad.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Deschamps said: "Because I decided, simply. This is a quality group, united on and off the pitch. I have confidence in them."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: As well as Benzema, Presnel Kimpembe and Christopher Nkunku were also forced to withdraw from the final squad due to injuries. Additionally, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante were ruled out even before the World Cup squad was announced.
WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus begin their World Cup journey on November 22 as they take on Australia.
