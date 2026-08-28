How to get Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Betis tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Deportivo de A Coruna take on Real Betis on Wednesday, September 20, 2026 at Abanca-Riazor in La Coruna.

Matches between Deportivo and Real Betis carry rich history from previous LaLiga encounters, with recent head-to-head records showing tight competitive clashes between the two sides. The last official match between the two teams at Riazor ended in a 1–0 victory for Real Betis on February 12, 2018.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Betis, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Betis LaLiga kick-off?

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Betis takes place at Abanca-Riazor in La Coruna — check your local listings for the confirmed kick-off time in your region.

LaLiga - Game Week 7 20 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Abanca-Riazor

How to buy Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Betis LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Deportivo de La Coruña vs. Real Betis match on September 20, 2026, at Abanca-Riazor, here are the main options:

RC Deportivo Official Ticketing Portal: The safest primary source to purchase home match tickets directly from the hosting club. Tickets are released to the general public a few weeks prior to the fixture.

Abanca-Riazor Stadium Ticket Office: On matchday or during the days leading up to the game, tickets can be bought directly at the box office windows at the stadium in La Coruña, subject to availability.

Real Betis Official Visitor Ticket Allocation: If you are supporting the visiting team, official away section tickets are typically distributed through Real Betis for registered club members and season ticket holders.

Secondary Marketplaces: Secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list resale tickets for general attendance and VIP hospitality packages, though prices may vary based on demand.

How much do Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Betis LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Deportivo de La Coruña vs. Real Betis match on September 20, 2026, at Abanca-Riazor vary depending on whether you purchase face-value primary tickets or secondary market options:

Standard Box Office / Primary Range: Standard general public tickets sold directly by Deportivo typically range between €20 and €50 , depending on section (e.g., upper stands behind the goal vs. central side-line Tribuna).

Secondary Market Starting Price: On secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, resale ticket listings start around €45 to €50 for entry-level seats.

Average Resale Price: Mid-tier and popular seating sections generally average around €140 to €250 on aggregate ticket marketplaces.

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Premium seating with lounge access or central lower-tier positioning can range from €300 to over €700 depending on the

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Betis LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Betis Form

Deportivo de A Coruna have one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their two LaLiga outings this season have both ended 1-1, the most recent a draw with Malaga on August 24 following an earlier stalemate with Elche. Their only win in the sequence came in a pre-season friendly against Genoa, which they edged 1-0, while a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid was their sole loss. Deportivo scored four goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Real Betis have won three and lost one of their last five outings, with one draw also in the mix. Their most recent result was a 1-0 LaLiga win away at Valencia on August 25, following a 1-0 home victory over Real Sociedad four days earlier. Both competitive matches this season have ended in wins. Prior to the season starting, Betis drew 2-2 with AFC Bournemouth and lost 1-0 to Inter in friendlies, though they also beat Arsenal 3-1 in pre-season. Betis have scored five goals and conceded five across the five matches.

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Betis: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on February 12, 2018, when Real Betis visited Abanca-Riazor and won 1-0. Before that, Betis won 2-1 at home in September 2017, and the sides drew 1-1 in a LaLiga meeting at Deportivo's ground in March 2017. Across the last five recorded head-to-head encounters, Real Betis hold two wins to Deportivo's one, with one draw and one additional Deportivo home victory — a 1-0 win in a pre-season friendly in August 2019.