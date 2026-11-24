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Galatasaray beat Aston Villa 1-0 at home on Tuesday in the Champions League league phase. That lifts the Turkish club to 13th, while Villa remain seventh. Both sides have nine points from five matches.

Neither side gave much away in the first half. Taylor Harwood-Bellis tried to break the deadlock with a header for Aston Villa, but could not find the net in Istanbul.

Ian Maatsen went down in the penalty area a few minutes after the break, but no penalty was awarded. Galatasaray searched for a way through the English side's defence, though the hosts created few clear chances.

The match looked set for a goalless draw. Then, in the 77th minute, Deniz Gül headed Galatasaray in front after a scramble in the Aston Villa goalmouth. A kick in the face injured the substitute, who briefly needed medical treatment, but the forward stayed on.

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That was a major setback for the Europa League winners, who beat Fenerbahçe 6-0 earlier this Champions League season. Time was running out for Unai Emery's side.

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Galatasaray went looking for a second and nearly found one through Abdülkerim Bardakci. Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki kept his side in it with a fine save from the powerful shot.

The Turkish side held on in the final minutes for an important 1-0 win. It was also a good dress rehearsal for next Monday's big match against Besiktas.

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The defeat compounded Villa's frustration after a 0-0 draw with lowly Sunderland on Saturday. They face relegation candidates Ipswich Town in the Premier League this Saturday.