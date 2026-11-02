'I can do more!' - Declan Rice reveals Mikel Arteta's private challenge as Arsenal star fuels Premier League title charge after Liverpool win

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Declan Rice has revealed that Mikel Arteta sat him down for a frank conversation at the start of the campaign, demanding that the midfielder find another level for Arsenal. The England international responded in spectacular fashion on Sunday, providing the decisive assist for Kai Havertz as the Gunners secured a historic win at Anfield.

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Historic Anfield triumph

Arsenal surged to the top of the Premier League table after claiming a monumental 1-0 victory over Liverpool on Sunday. Kai Havertz struck the decisive blow, converting a flawless delivery from Rice to secure his side's eighth league win in nine matches.

The landmark result shattered a 14-year winless hoodoo for the Gunners at Anfield. It also showcased a defensive masterclass from the visitors, who remarkably restricted Liverpool to zero shots on target - a first in the Merseyside club's top-flight history at home.

Arteta's brutal honesty and tactical tweaks

Following his match-winning contribution, Rice admitted that his impressive form stems from a direct challenge issued by his manager. "I think the manager had a really honest conversation with me at the start of the season and still thinks I can do more in this shirt and for this club," he told Sky Sports.

The midfielder's fifth league assist of the campaign was a product of meticulous planning. Outlining their tactical approach, Rice explained: "This season so far I've been feeling really good. We spoke about overlaps before this game and I spoke to Havertz about attacking the box with real aggression and he was there. He nearly could have had another one with the same action. I'm so happy for him because he deserves that goal and ultimately to win 1-0."

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Havertz was quick to deflect the plaudits toward his teammate. Praising the creator, the German forward said: "Ninety percent of the goal belongs to this man. We all know his right foot. Today he was there, brilliant overlap and perfect cross. For me it was an easy tap in. That goal definitely belongs to him."

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Surviving the Anfield onslaught

Securing three points on Merseyside required incredible resilience against sustained pressure. Highlighting the hosts' intensity, Rice noted: "It's demanding. That's the Anfield way. That's what this Liverpool team can do. This is what this stadium does to you. It just creates waves and waves after attack and you have to sustain it, especially with the attack that they've got, the quality that they have. We knew it wasn't going to be easy."

He highlighted the squad's impenetrable unity as the defining factor. "We've not won here in 14 years. We got off to a very good start," Rice continued. "We could have probably managed the game better but it was relentless attacks. We could have probably done a bit more as well in front of goal but in the end that defensive line, the way we stick together, that togetherness we have it's undefeated. It's nothing I've ever seen before."

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Havertz also acknowledged the magnitude of breaking their Anfield curse. "I think it means a lot to the football club," he added. "It's been 14 years. That's what [Arsenal fans] deserve and I think we're all happy that we gave it to them. We all know what this stadium is about, what the fans are about. They have big players, top players and I think they can show their quality. We knew that this was coming for us in this game and we all stuck together, we defended together."

Title race reality check

Despite currently sitting at the Premier League summit, Arsenal are refusing to get carried away by their blistering start. When asked if the Anfield victory represented a defining moment in the championship battle, Rice firmly dismissed the notion.

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"No. I've learned that the table you can only take it seriously in February, March," Rice cautioned. "If you're there, or thereabouts, then you are in with a shout. Anything between now and then, you just have to win as many as you can." The Gunners will now look to maintain this ruthless momentum and string together results as the frantic winter schedule approaches.