Declan Rice answers Bayern Munich's call! Thomas Tuchel makes contact with West Ham star as transfer pursuit with Arsenal gathers pace

Declan Rice answered Thomas Tuchel's call amid Bayern Munich links with the player, but Arsenal are still in the race to sign the midfielder.

Tuchel made contact with Rice

Bayern submit £95m deal

Arsenal still in the race

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bundesliga champions have been linked with the England international for quite some time after West Ham agreed to part ways with Rice if their demands are met. According to Sky Germany, the Bayern Munich manager dialled Rice to have a conversation with the player, which opened the door for the club to "intensify their efforts" to sign the 24-year-old. Rice remains "open to join Bayern" as both the player and the manager "appreciate" each other.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Meanwhile, the Mirror reports that Bayern are preparing an official bid of around £95m which could convince West Ham to part ways with their prized asset. However, the Hammers believe Rice is worth more than £95m and are prepared to reject their opening bid.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite Bayern's efforts, Arsenal still feature strongly in the transfer race. Mikel Arteta is also a huge admirer of the midfielder and wants him to be a vital piece of the jigsaw at the Emirates Stadium next season, after the departure of Granit Xhaka. It was earlier revealed by the Mirror that Rice's preferred destination remains Arsenal but it is yet to be known how much they are willing to pay to get his signature.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? There is little doubt that it will be an exciting saga which might ultimately come down to which club is willing to stretch its finances the most to sign the player. West Ham remain clear that they want £120m (€137.76/ $150m) for Rice and it remains to be seen if Arsenal or Bayern can match the asking price.