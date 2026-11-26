Turkish side Trabzonspor came away with a valuable 2-1 win over their Bulgarian hosts CSKA Sofia on Thursday evening in the fourth round of the Conference League.
CSKA Sofia went ahead in the 33rd minute when Trabzonspor's Sidney Lopes Cabral turned the ball into his own net. The Turkish side trailed at half-time.
Trabzonspor refused to give up. In the 69th minute, their Egyptian star Mohamed Salah finished off a precise pass from Batista Mendy to draw them level.
They kept pushing and snatched a late winner through Noah Saviolo, who converted a cross from Mohamed Salah.
The win lifts Trabzonspor to nine points and eighth place. CSKA Sofia remain stuck on a single point.
Elsewhere in the competition, English side Brighton thrashed their Romanian visitors Universitatea Craiova 4-0.
Ibrahim Osman scored twice, with Maxim De Cuyper and Charalampos Kostoulas also on target.
Universitatea Craiova's Vladimir Screciu saw red in the 39th minute.
Brighton climb to 10 points and second place, two behind leaders Monaco, who have a perfect record.
Universitatea Craiova stay on seven points in 15th.
Italian side Atalanta, meanwhile, came from behind to beat their Bosnian hosts Borac Banja Luka 3-2.
The Italians trailed 2-0 in the first half but refused to give up.
It stayed that way until the 86th minute, when Nikola Krstović pulled one back.
Four minutes later, Sead Kolašinac equalised. Then, four minutes into stoppage time, Davide Zappacosta struck the winner for the Italian side.
That last-gasp win takes Atalanta to seven points. Borac Banja Luka stay on three.
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I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
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