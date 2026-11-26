Turkish side Trabzonspor came away with a valuable 2-1 win over their hosts, Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia, on Thursday evening in the fourth round of the Conference League.
CSKA Sofia went ahead in the 33rd minute courtesy of an own goal, with Trabzonspor's Sidney Lopes Cabral turning the ball into his own net. The Turkish side trailed at the break.
Trabzonspor kept pushing. In the 69th minute their Egyptian star Mohamed Salah finished off a precise pass from Batista Mendy to draw level.
They didn't let up, and Noah Saviolo snatched a late winner from a Mohamed Salah cross.
Victory takes Trabzonspor to nine points and eighth place. CSKA Sofia remain stuck on a single point.
Elsewhere in the competition, English side Brighton thrashed their Romanian visitors Universitatea Craiova 4-0.
Ibrahim Osman scored twice, with Maxim De Cuyper and Charalampos Kostoulas also on target.
Universitatea Craiova's Vladimir Screciu saw red in the 39th minute.
Brighton climb to second on 10 points, two behind leaders Monaco, who boast a perfect record.
Universitatea Craiova stay on seven points in 15th place.
Italian side Atalanta left it late away to Bosnian club Borac Banja Luka, coming from behind to win 3-2.
The Italians were 2-0 down in the first half but kept going.
It stayed that way until the 86th minute, when Nikola Krstovic pulled one back.
Four minutes later Sead Kolasinac equalised. Then, in the fourth minute of stoppage time (90+4), Davide Zappacosta struck the winner for the Italian side.
That late winner lifts Atalanta to seven points. Borac Banja Luka stay on three.
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I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
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