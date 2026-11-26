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Turkish side Trabzonspor came away with a valuable 2-1 win over their hosts, Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia, on Thursday evening in the fourth round of the Conference League.

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CSKA Sofia went ahead in the 33rd minute courtesy of an own goal, with Trabzonspor's Sidney Lopes Cabral turning the ball into his own net. The Turkish side trailed at the break.

Trabzonspor kept pushing. In the 69th minute their Egyptian star Mohamed Salah finished off a precise pass from Batista Mendy to draw level.

They didn't let up, and Noah Saviolo snatched a late winner from a Mohamed Salah cross.

Victory takes Trabzonspor to nine points and eighth place. CSKA Sofia remain stuck on a single point.

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Elsewhere in the competition, English side Brighton thrashed their Romanian visitors Universitatea Craiova 4-0.

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Ibrahim Osman scored twice, with Maxim De Cuyper and Charalampos Kostoulas also on target.

Universitatea Craiova's Vladimir Screciu saw red in the 39th minute.

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Brighton climb to second on 10 points, two behind leaders Monaco, who boast a perfect record.

Universitatea Craiova stay on seven points in 15th place.

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Italian side Atalanta left it late away to Bosnian club Borac Banja Luka, coming from behind to win 3-2.

The Italians were 2-0 down in the first half but kept going.

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It stayed that way until the 86th minute, when Nikola Krstovic pulled one back.

Four minutes later Sead Kolasinac equalised. Then, in the fourth minute of stoppage time (90+4), Davide Zappacosta struck the winner for the Italian side.

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That late winner lifts Atalanta to seven points. Borac Banja Luka stay on three.