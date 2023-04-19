Debate: Will Erling Haaland eclipse Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to become the greatest Champions League goalscorer of all time?

The prolific striker bagged his 12th European goal of the season as Man City drew 1-1 with Bayern Munich to book a Champions League semi-final place.

At just 22 years old, Erling Haaland bagged his 35th goal in the Champions League as Man City progressed to the last four at Bayern Munich's expense on Wednesday night.

His strike, a cool finish after capitalising on a slip from centre-back Dayot Upamecano, saw him equal Ruud van Nistelrooy's 20-year-old record for the most goals scored by a Premier League player in a single edition of the competition.

The goal means he is ALREADY just 11 strikes behind the top 10 goalscorers in Champions League history, as he closes in on Pippo Inzaghi's tally of 46.

Having now left European football, Cristiano Ronaldo leads the standings with 140 strikes across a glittering career, with his long-time rival Lionel Messi - who of course is still plying his trade at the highest level - second with 129 and counting.

