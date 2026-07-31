Paris Saint-Germain have reached a final agreement with Monaco to sign French forward Maghnes Akliouche, the latest addition to the European champions' summer business.

France's RMC report that the two clubs wrapped up negotiations after weeks of talks. The 24-year-old will sign a five-year contract in a deal worth around 50 million euros.

No date has been set for the medical, but both parties have finalised every detail. The official announcement is expected in the coming days.

Akliouche played for France at the 2026 World Cup and had drawn interest from a host of European clubs. He picked PSG as his first choice, preferring to stay in the French league.

His departure ends a spell of several years with Monaco's first team. He played 139 matches across all competitions and scored 23 goals, cementing his status as one of the club's brightest products in recent years.

Compensating for Kang-in Lee's departure: continued attacking moves

The move to Paris makes up for the exit of South Korean Kang-in Lee, who joined Atletico Madrid for 40 million euros. Luis Enrique and his coaching staff believe Akliouche can hand the team fresh options up front.

Comfortable in more than one attacking role, whether on the wing or in an attacking midfield position, Akliouche fits a PSG style built on variety and tactical flexibility.

Paris are far from done in the market. Club officials are weighing up a new winger, particularly if Bradley Barcola departs, given he has yet to agree fresh terms.

Ibrahim Mbaye's future also hangs in the balance, with reports suggesting he could leave in the coming period.