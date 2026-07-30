Roberto De Zerbi has hinted at a "bombshell" deal in the Tottenham attack, confirming that the club's summer business was only 60% complete despite breaking the transfer record twice in this period alone.

Tottenham have spent £237 million on Sandro Tonali (£100 million), Matheus Fernandes (£85 million) and Jan Paul van Hecke (£52 million).

Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi arrived on free transfers, too, after the club finished seventeenth in the Premier League for two seasons running.

De Zerbi wants to bolster his attack before next season kicks off. Sources at the "Daily Mail" indicate the "bombshell" he mentioned is not thought to be Savinho, the Manchester City winger Tottenham are also chasing.

De Zerbi said: "The transfer market is certainly not over, but we have completed 60% of our project in the transfer market. And now we have another bombshell."

Asked whether the deal was close to completion, after he had gathered his transfer targets during negotiations with Tottenham officials, he added: "I hope so, but it is certainly not over."

He continued: "We want forwards, then we determine their positions. Usually I do not like to work according to plan A, then plan B, then plan C. I start with plan A, then I stop. Because players are not the same. There are no two identical players."

Djed Spence, who shone with England at the World Cup, had already spoken to De Zerbi about leaving Tottenham this summer. The manager revealed as much, and it comes with other players keen to depart, among them Cristian Romero, Guglielmo Vicario and Lucas Bergvall.

De Zerbi said: "At the start of my tenure, in April, I held, I don't know, a million individual meetings, and Romero and Vicario told me their idea. I told them: 'Yes, help me stay afloat, then I will help you leave. If you don't help me stay afloat, then you will remain underwater with me.'"