De Zerbi rewards Marmoush quickly at Tottenham

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi has named his side to face Newcastle this Saturday evening in the second round of the Premier League.

The Italian handed a start to new Egyptian signing Omar Marmoush, who recently arrived from Manchester City.

Spurs are chasing a response after a dismal start to the campaign. They lost their opener 3-0 to Brentford.

Tottenham's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Antonin Kinsky

Defence: Paul van Hecke, Van de Ven, Andy Robertson, Pedro Porro

Midfield: Rodrigo Bentancur, Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali, Archie Gray

Attack: Mathys Tel, Omar Marmoush

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