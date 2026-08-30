Roberto De Zerbi believes that changing the mentality of Tottenham's players represents the biggest challenge he faces, after Sky Sports analyst Jamie Carragher described the team's start to the season as one that "could not have been worse" following the defeat to Newcastle.

Two matches, two defeats, not a single goal. Tottenham sit bottom of the Premier League despite splashing £320 million in the transfer market this summer.

De Zerbi's side outplayed Newcastle until Anthony Elanga struck midway through the second half. Spurs had no answer. Yoane Wissa then made it two, tucking home the rebound from close range.

Asked whether mentality was the biggest problem he faces, De Zerbi replied: "You are right, yes. It is the biggest problem, and the biggest challenge, and the biggest goal is to find the right mentality."

He added: "Unfortunately, you cannot buy mentality in the transfer market. Football is like magic. You can change many players in one transfer window and find the balance immediately, or you may need more time. I would like to achieve this goal quickly, as soon as possible, because it is crucial in order to play football.

"But the club's plan and project, and what we are doing to rebuild a new team with new players, represent a wonderful plan and a wonderful project, and I have no doubt about the outcome of this project," he continued.

This season, De Zerbi insists, will be different from the last two, when Spurs finished seventeenth.

"I am disappointed because of the result, and I feel sorry for the fans and the environment around the club, because after two defeats, some people may think it is the same story, as happened in the last two seasons," he went on. "I have no doubt that it is not the case. I cannot change my opinion because of two defeats.

"I have great confidence, very great confidence, in the potential of my players. In the end, when we become a team, when we improve the harmony between the players, when we develop the quality of play, and when we improve the defensive spaces, this group, whether I am the coach or another coach, nothing will change, because they are good players," he elaborated.

He concluded: "I feel sorry for the club, because they are building a wonderful team, but perhaps we are not ready yet, for very many reasons."



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