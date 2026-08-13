Ajax have joined the race for Lutsharel Geertruida, De Telegraaf confirmed on Thursday after earlier reports from Germany.

According to the morning newspaper, the Amsterdam club made an approach to RB Leipzig on Wednesday. It was already known that PSV want to take the Rotterdam defender on loan, but die Roten Bullen would rather agree a permanent deal.

"If Mika Godts is sold to PSG, Ajax may well have the means to pay the transfer fee of around 18 million," club watcher Mike Verweij writes. A loan offer is also said to be on the table.

Ajax want another right-footed centre-back. It has long been clear that there is no future at the Johan Cruyff ArenA for Ko Itakura and Josip Sutalo.

Geertruida, 26, is under contract in Leipzig until mid-2029. He previously made 202 official appearances for Feyenoord.

Any move to Ajax or PSV would be highly sensitive. In Rotterdam South, the Netherlands international remains hugely popular.

He could also choose a move abroad. Last season he played on loan for Sunderland.