De Gea reveals Man Utd boss Ten Hag was still 'angry' despite comfortable victory over Bournemouth

Manchester United have won nine of their last 10 games in all competitions, but David de Gea has revealed why Erik ten Hag is still “angry”.

Red Devils have recovered from slow start

Form found across multiple competitions

Demanding coach sees room for improvement

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have recovered from making a slow start to the 2022-23 campaign to position themselves in the Premier League title race while also making positive progress in Carabao Cup and Europa League competition – with an FA Cup quest still to come. United’s most recent outing delivered a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bournemouth at Old Trafford, but demanding coach Ten Hag still found enough in that contest to suggest that his squad can take their game to another level.

WHAT THEY SAID: De Gea has told the Manchester Evening News of Ten Hag’s reaction to three more points being picked up against the Cherries: “He was happy with the clean sheet but at the same time he was a bit angry. Because we conceded too many chances and we were too open at the end of the game, so he was a bit angry. He [Ten Hag] is doing well. I say before, he puts every player in the same direction and we feel like a proper team. Everyone wants to win, everyone wants to play for this club and that's massive. He brought a great spirit to the team, we are playing really well and this is the way we have to show and keep the momentum as well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have moved up to fourth in the Premier League table, nine points adrift of leaders Arsenal but with momentum building behind them.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag’s side have cup competition next on their agenda, with an FA Cup third-round clash with Everton on Friday set to be followed by a Carabao Cup quarter-final date with Charlton next Tuesday – with those contests leading the Red Devils into a derby meeting with arch-rivals Manchester City on January 14.