David Moyes one loss away from West Ham sack with Rafa Benitez a potential replacement

David Moyes is on the brink of being sacked by West Ham and could be replaced by Rafa Benitez amid an unexpected relegation battle.

West Ham give Moyes one last chance

Loss to Everton this weekend would mean sack

But Moyes wouldn't be unemployed for long

WHAT HAPPENED? West Ham are "agonising" over the future of Moyes, writes The Telegraph, and will give him a final opportunity to turn the season around on Saturday against Everton. Moyes led his side to a Europa League semi-final last season, but the Hammers find themselves in 18th place in 2022-23 and club leadership believes a change may be needed to avoid relegation.

If Moyes does depart, Benitez, Nuno Espirito Santo and Sean Dyche could be brought in as short-term replacements, with West Brom's Carlos Corberan seen as a long-term option.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Moyes likely would receive offers almost immediately after being sacked, and The Telegraph reports that a return to Everton could be on the cards if Frank Lampard is ousted at Goodison Park.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's all peak Premier League coaching carousel stuff, as the game of musical chairs continues between coaches seemingly always either in the hot seat or available for hire.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEST HAM? Any road back to job security for Moyes must start this weekend against Everton. After that match, the Hammers will face Derby in the FA Cup before a difficult run of Premier League games that includes Newcastle, Chelsea and Tottenham.