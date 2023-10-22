'Together again' - David de Gea reunites with Bruno Fernandes as ex-Man Utd goalkeeper shows off new kit for his e-Sports team amid retirement rumours

David Gea reunited with his former Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes to show off the new kit for his e-sports team.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish goalkeeper who left United after his contract with the club expired at the end of the 2022/23 season, posted a photo on his Instagram profile posing with former clubmate Bruno Fernandes donning the new kit for his e-sports team. He shared the image with a caption, "Together again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Atletico Madrid custodian founded the e-sports team named 'Rebels Gaming' in 2021. The team participated in numerous competitions, the most notable ones being, League of Legends, Rainbow Six Seige and Valorant. In 2022, Fernandes and Juan Mata came on board to become shareholders in the team.

The newly launched kit of Rebels Gaming is named 'The Red Spike'. It will be soon available for £47.65 (€54.90).

WHAT NEXT? The 32-year-old continues to remain a free agent despite having offers from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and clubs from the Saudi Pro League during the summer. There were also rumours of him hanging up his boots if he did not get an offer to become the number 1 at a top club.