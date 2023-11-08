WATCH: Daryl Dike trains! USMNT striker seen doing footwork drills and volleys in West Brom training ahead of return from injury

U.S. men's national team striker Daryl Dike returned to West Brom training Tuesday after eight months out due to an Achilles injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? On social media platform X, formerly Twitter, West Brom posted a video of the American striker participating in training drills - his first since his Achilles injury last April.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier this Fall, West Brom boss Carlos Corberan said that Dike's timetable for a return is still some time away. However, the ex-Orlando City star will take the pitch again in a few months time.

“He’s very committed with his recovery, but it’s a very long-term injury, so he’s one player that I cannot expect to play until January,” Corberan said.

WHAT NEXT FOR DARYL DIKE? The 23-year-old striker will continue his recovery before he makes his return to the pitch, which is expected to be in the new year.