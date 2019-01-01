Darmain set to end United misery and join Juventus

The defender has started just four Premier League games this campaign and looks set to leave Old Trafford this month

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian will leave the club in the coming days and join Juventus on loan.

Goal understand that the 29-year-old will sign for the Old Lady for a fee of £3 million and the short-term deal could be made permanent next summer as his contract at United is set to expire.

Darmian’s addition will also allow Juve defender Leonardo Spinazzola to depart for Bologna on loan.

The news will come as little shock to United fans. Darmian has endured a tough time since signing for the Red Devils and has struggled to regularly hold down a place in the team.

He did, however, play in Saturday’s 2-1 win against Brighton, which now looks to likely be his last game in a red jersey.

The Italian joined from Torino in 2015, yet has made just 91 appearances in three and a half years in Manchester.

So far this campaign, Darmian has played on only six occasions and has fallen behind the likes of Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young and Diogo Dalot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pecking order at right-back.

As well as Torino, Darmian previously represented AC Milan and Palermo, and has earned 36 international caps for Italy.

United look unlikely to sign a replacement at right-back, with Solskjaer confirming on Friday that he does not expect to make any signings during this transfer window.

The Red Devils made it seven wins in a row under the Norwegian’s stewardship on Saturday, thanks to first-half goals from Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

The win leaves United just three points off fourth-place Chelsea, marking an incredible turnaround in fortunes since Jose Mourinho was fired in mid December.

Darmian will be swapping one winning dressing room for another when he joins Juventus.

The Old Lady received their first silverware of the season on Wednesday when they beat AC Milan 1-0 in the final of the Supercoppa Italiana.

The game was decided on the hour mark when Cristiano Ronaldo struck past Gianluigi Donnarumma to ensure Juve won the game, which was controversially staged in Saudi Arabia.