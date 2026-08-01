Danny Welbeck is officially a Chelsea player. The 35-year-old striker joins from Brighton & Hove Albion and has signed with the Blues until mid-2028.

His move had been on the cards for a while. Along with Jordan Henderson (36), he is expected to bring much-needed experience to this Chelsea squad, although the midfielder, now a free agent after leaving Brentford, has yet to be unveiled.

Chelsea have signed Welbeck from Brighton for the equivalent of around six million euros. The 42-cap international, who has scored 16 goals for his country, became a hugely valuable player there, making 201 appearances with 51 goals and 18 assists.

"When you hear that Chelsea are interested, it fills you with immense pride," Welbeck says. "Knowing what kind of club Chelsea are: a club who want to win trophies and who do everything every season to achieve that."

"I am truly honoured to be joining a club of this calibre at what feels like a very exciting time. I already know a few of the lads and I have had fantastic conversations with the manager, which means I already feel that connection."

"I have that fire in my belly and I am ready to give everything for this club to make everyone at Chelsea, and the supporters, proud," Welbeck said.

At Chelsea, the Manchester United academy product will battle for a place with, among others, João Pedro, Marc Guiu and Liam Delap.