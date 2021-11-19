Dani Alves rejected two offers from Mexico to make emotional Barcelona return

Dani Alves is back at Barcelona five years after bringing an initial trophy-laden spell at Camp Nou to a close, with the Brazilian full-back making it clear that Catalunya would be the only destination for him as he mulled over career options at the age of 38.

The veteran defender collected 23 trophies during his previous stint with the Blaugrana, as he formed part of iconic teams under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

He has retraced those steps in a bid to help Barca through a testing period on and off the field, with Alves being reunited with former team-mate Xavi in familiar surroundings.

How did a deal come about?

In mid-September, after two seasons back in his native Brazil, Alves saw his contract terminated at Sao Paulo.

Having dropped into a free agent pool, the buccaneering right-back made the decision that he wanted to return to Europe – where he has also represented Sevilla, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

That desire was so strong that two offers from teams in Mexico’s Liga MX were knocked back, with one of those a two-year deal that was worth considerably more than the terms agreed in Spain.

Alves, though, made it clear from the start that his preference was to rejoin Barcelona, with the South American never shying away from the fact that he dreamt of turning out for the Blaugrana again.

Following a public admission that he would be open to being absorbed back into the fold at Camp Nou, first contact was made by the Liga giants at the start of October.

Alves was adamant that money was not an issue and that he would be prepared to accept a salary that fit into a business model in Catalunya that is now all about keeping costs down.

With all parties willing to talk terms, Alves’ representatives met with Mateu Alemany and Ramos Planes in mid-October.

When was an agreement reached?

During the initial talks, it was made clear that certain obstacles had to be overcome before a deal could be done.

Crucial fixtures against Real Madrid and Dynamo Kyiv in La Liga and Champions League competition were prioritised, while Ronald Koeman was still calling the shots at that stage.

Koeman departed on October 27, forcing Barca to then turn their attention towards the appointment of a new coach – leaving Alves in limbo.

After Xavi was talked into making an emotional homecoming of his own, discussions with Alves could resume.

Matters were, however, further complicated when technical secretary Planes stated his desire to move on.

At this point, Xavi stepped in and made contact with his former team-mate – who was in Portugal by this time – himself.

The new Barcelona boss assured Alves that he wanted him to form part of an ambitious project and that his vast experience could be put to good use alongside a collection of talented youngsters.

There were no more negotiations, just one offer on the table that Alves happily accepted.

He had fulfilled his dream and, having now completed the formalities of a medical and official presentation, is looking forward to opening the next chapter in his Barca fairy tale from January.

