Defiant Dalot insists Man Utd won’t change mentality despite making mistakes in disappointing Aston Villa defeat

Diogo Dalot insists one defeat, regardless of how poor they were against Aston Villa, will not force a change of “mentality” at Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils had been making positive progress again under Erik ten Hag prior to taking in a trip to Villa Park, with a nine-game unbeaten run enjoyed across all competitions. That was brought to a shuddering halt against a Villans side taking in their first game with ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery at the helm, but Dalot sees no reason for the top-four hopefuls to rip up their tactical approach and start again.

WHAT THEY SAID: Dalot told United’s official website on the back of a 3-1 reversal in the West Midlands: “It does not change our mentality or what we have been doing for the last few games. It has been really good. This will not erase what we are doing.

“Obviously, it is a step back and we have to look at it as a lesson and try to do it better in the next games. We knew that today was going to be a difficult game but we didn't start the way we wanted, the first 10 minutes and the first five minutes after the second half. I think it was decisive for them. And it is a lesson for us for the next games. We have to start much quicker; much sharper and we are disappointed because we wanted to win.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Defeat to Villa prevented United from pulling level with fourth-placed Tottenham in the Premier League table, with Ten Hag’s side still sat outside of the Champions League chasing pack as things stand.



WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils will face Villa again in their next outing, a Carabao Cup third round clash on Thursday, before then heading to Fulham for their final Premier League fixture before domestic action shuts down and attention turns to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

