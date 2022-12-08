Croatia vs Brazil: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Brazil will be looking to continue their brilliant run in the 2022 World Cup with a quarter-final win against Croatia at the Education City Stadium on Friday.
Tite's team is heading into the fixture on the back of a stunning 4-1 win against South Korea in which Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison, Lucas Paqueta all got on the scoresheet. The Selecao look like the team to beat at this World Cup and Croatia have a monumental challenge up next on their road.
Croatia looked like they would concede defeat to Japan in their Round-of-16 clash. However, Ivan Perisic scored the equaliser that led the game to a penalty shoot-out. Croatia handled the pressure in a much better manner to come out unscathed and clear the road to the next round.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.
Croatia vs Brazil date & kick-off time
Croatia vs Brazil
December 9, 2022
10am ET / 3pm GMT / 5pm CAT / 8:30pm IST
Education City Stadium
How to watch Croatia vs Brazil on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).
BBC One is showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via BBC iPlayer.
In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.
Region
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
FOX, Telemundo
UK
BBC One
BBC iPlayer
India
Sports18 - 1 SD, MTV HD
Jio Cinema
Africa
SuperSport
SuperSport
Croatia squad & team news
Borna Sosa and Josip Stanisic were Croatia's absentees against Japan due to injuries. While Sosa could make his return into the lineup following his timely recovery, Stanisic remains a doubt.
Zlatko Dalic will hope to name his strongest lineup against Brazil, regardless of the fact that Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Barisic and Dejan Lovren are all just one booking away from a suspension.
Croatia possible XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Livakovic, Ivusic, Grbi
Defenders
Vida, Lovren, Barisic, Juranovic, Sosa, Gvardiol, Stanisic, Erlic, Sutalo
Midfielders
Modric, Kovacic, Brozovic, Pasalic, Vlasic, Majer, Jakic, Sucic
Forwards
Perisic, Kramaric, Perkovic, Orsic, Budimir, Livaja
Brazil squad & team news
The South American side will miss the services of Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles, who have both been ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to injuries.
Alex Sandro is recovering from a hip injury and will miss the big game against Croatia. In terms of suspensions, Eder Militao, Fred and Bruno Guimaraes are one yellow card away from triggering a one-game ban.
Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo; Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Alisson, Ederson, Weverton
Defenders
Alves, Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Militao, Telles, Bremer
Midfielders
Casemiro, Paqueta, Fabinho, Fred, Ribeiro, Guimaraes
Forwards
Jesus, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr, Antony, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Marinelli, Pedro, Neymar