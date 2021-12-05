Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How many goals have they scored in every calendar year?

Two of the finest players ever to grace the game of football, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been at the top of their game for the past two decades.

The Portuguese, who is two and a half years older, started his professional career in 2002, two years before the Argentine. In his maiden season at the top flight, Ronaldo appeared in 16 matches for Sporting CP where he netted five goals. Messi, on the other hand, made his professional debut in 2004 where he played seven matches but did not score any goal.

Both the stars took two years to take their goals tally to double digits in a single calendar year. Ronaldo scored 13 goals in 2004 while Messi found the back of the net 12 times in 2006.

The former Barcelona star holds the record of scoring the most goals for club and country in a single calendar year. He netted 91 times in 69 matches in 2012. Ronaldo's most goals in a year was also in 2012 when he scored 63 goals in 71 matches.

In the ongoing year, the Manchester United attacker has scored 45 goals in 61 matches while Messi has 41 goals in 57 matches to his name.

Let us find out how many goals did Ronaldo and Messi score in every calendar year since their debuts.