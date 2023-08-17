Cristiano Ronaldo poked fun at former Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos after the latter reached 60 million followers on Instagram.

Ramos celebrates Instagram milestone

Ex-team-mate Ronaldo trolls Spaniard

Points out he has 10 times as many followers

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Real Madrid star Ramos celebrated reaching 60 million followers on Instagram this week but ex-team-mate Ronaldo somewhat rained on his parade by pointing out how his following dwarfed the Spaniard's. The Portuguese international hit 600 million followers on the social media platform earlier this month - something the 38-year-old was quick to point out to the defender.

On Instagram, Ramos wrote: "We started in 2014 and - although it seems impossible - we are now 60 million strong. To celebrate this and return some of the love you all give me, I’ve got a great competition for you: a giveaway of 20 pairs of signed Mizuno boots."

To which Ronaldo commented: "You need another zero to catch me," with a laughing face emoji.

His rather trolling remark gained more than 250,000 likes as a result - still nearly four times fewer than Ramos' initial Instagram post, mind.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Ramos and Ronaldo are superstars of football and have enjoyed glittering careers, although they are in the autumn years of their career. The latter is currently playing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, whereas the former is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT NEXT? Ramos is searching for a club, with footballing seasons across Europe and beyond already underway, whereas Ronaldo is likely to face Al-Taawoun on Friday.