Cristiano Ronaldo reiterates controversial Saudi Pro League ‘top five’ claim as CR7 reveals ‘champion’ goal on the back of record-breaking Al-Nassr contract renewal

Cristiano Ronaldo has reiterated his controversial Saudi Pro League “top five” claim while revealing his “champion” ambition at Al-Nassr.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has, after much speculation regarding his future plans, committed to a new two-year contract in the Middle East. Those record-breaking terms will take the all-time great beyond his 42nd birthday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

There has been no sign of Ronaldo slowing down as he looks to hit 1,000 career goals, with the evergreen frontman claiming back-to-back Golden Boots in Saudi Arabia while remaining a talismanic captain of Portugal.

DID YOU KNOW?

Ronaldo had plenty of opportunities to sever ties with Al-Nassr as his previous deal ran down, but he believes that he is in the best place at this stage of his career - with CR7 having stated in the past that he considers the Saudi league to be stronger than the likes of Ligue 1 and MLS.

WHAT RONALDO SAID

Ronaldo has told Al-Nassr’s official media team on the back of signing a new deal: “Of course, we [the Saudi Pro League] are still improving but I believe that in this moment that we are in top five [leagues in the world] already. I still believe that we will continue to improve, and we have time and we have shown in the last two years that the league is going up all the time.

“I am happy because I know that the league is very competitive. Only the people who have never played in Saudi, they don't understand nothing about football say this league is not top five [in the world]. I believe 100% in my words, and the people that play in this league they know what I am talking about.”

TELL ME MORE?

Having agreed to stay put, Ronaldo has said of his trophy-chasing targets: “My goal, it's always to win something important for Al-Nassr. And of course I still believe in that. This is why I renewed the two years more because I believe that I will be a champion in Saudi Arabia.”

WHAT NEXT FOR CR7?

Ronaldo has registered 99 goals for Al-Nassr through 111 appearances. He has, however, won just one piece of silverware - the Arab Champions Cup in 2023 - and intends to right that wrong before calling time on his remarkable playing career.