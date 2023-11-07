Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Al-Nassr team-mates ahead of AFC Champions League clash which legendary forward is being rested for

Matt O'Connor-Simpson
Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty
Cristiano RonaldoAl NassrAl Duhail vs Al NassrAFC Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to his Al-Nassr team-mates ahead of their AFC Champions League clash with Al-Duhail.

  • Ronaldo rested for Champions League clash
  • Wished team good luck in Qatar
  • Captain set to return this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? Head coach Luis Castro confirmed that Ronaldo would sit out of the match as a precautionary measure, with the legendary forward clocking up a lot of minutes recently. Although he won't feature against the Qatari side, the 38 year old posted on Instagram before the contest, wishing his team good luck.

Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr messageInstagram | cristiano
Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decision to rest Ronaldo was partly influenced by Al-Nassr's flying start to the Champions League group stages. They have won all three of their group games so far and will confirm their progression to the next round with a victory in Qatar on Tuesday.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will be back in the side on Saturday when Al-Nassr travel to Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.

Next Match

Editors' Picks