Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi - Who has scored the most hat-tricks?

After sitting out of the Manchester derby due to a knock, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to action in style as he netted his first hat-trick since coming back to England against Tottenham Hotspur on March 12, 2022.

The 37-year-old star single-handedly guided the Red Devils to an important 3-2 win over the Spurs to keep their hopes alive of finishing in the top-four.

This was the 59th hat-trick of Ronaldo's career and only second in a Manchester United shirt. The last time he netted three goals in a match for the Red Devils was in 2008 against Newcastle United.

He has scored 44 hat-tricks for Real Madrid, three for Juventus and on 10 occasions for Portugal.

The all-time highest hat-trick scorer is closely followed by his rival Lionel Messi who has scored 54 hat-tricks in his career so far.

Ronaldo and Messi are the only players in history to score more than 50 hat-tricks in their careers. They are followed by Robert Lewandowski and Luis Suarez who have 29 and 21 hat-tricks respectively

Article continues below

Let us find out the top 10 players with the most hat-tricks in their professional careers.