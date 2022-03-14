Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi - Who has scored the most hat-tricks?
After sitting out of the Manchester derby due to a knock, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to action in style as he netted his first hat-trick since coming back to England against Tottenham Hotspur on March 12, 2022.
The 37-year-old star single-handedly guided the Red Devils to an important 3-2 win over the Spurs to keep their hopes alive of finishing in the top-four.
This was the 59th hat-trick of Ronaldo's career and only second in a Manchester United shirt. The last time he netted three goals in a match for the Red Devils was in 2008 against Newcastle United.
He has scored 44 hat-tricks for Real Madrid, three for Juventus and on 10 occasions for Portugal.
The all-time highest hat-trick scorer is closely followed by his rival Lionel Messi who has scored 54 hat-tricks in his career so far.
Ronaldo and Messi are the only players in history to score more than 50 hat-tricks in their careers. They are followed by Robert Lewandowski and Luis Suarez who have 29 and 21 hat-tricks respectively
Let us find out the top 10 players with the most hat-tricks in their professional careers.
Player
Club
Hat-tricks
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United
59
Lionel Messi
PSG
54
Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich
29
Luis Suarez
Atletico Madrid
21
Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur
18
Mario Gomez
Retired
18
Sergio Aguero
Retired
18
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
AC Milan
17
Edinson Cavani
Manchester United
15
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
FC Barcelona
12