Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi - Who has scored the most hat-tricks?

Ritabrata Banerjee
GOAL/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his first hat-trick against Tottenham since returning to Manchester United...

After sitting out of the Manchester derby due to a knock, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to action in style as he netted his first hat-trick since coming back to England against Tottenham Hotspur on March 12, 2022.

The 37-year-old star single-handedly guided the Red Devils to an important 3-2 win over the Spurs to keep their hopes alive of finishing in the top-four.

This was the 59th hat-trick of Ronaldo's career and only second in a Manchester United shirt. The last time he netted three goals in a match for the Red Devils was in 2008 against Newcastle United.

He has scored 44 hat-tricks for Real Madrid, three for Juventus and on 10 occasions for Portugal.

The all-time highest hat-trick scorer is closely followed by his rival Lionel Messi who has scored 54 hat-tricks in his career so far.

Ronaldo and Messi are the only players in history to score more than 50 hat-tricks in their careers. They are followed by Robert Lewandowski and Luis Suarez who have 29 and 21 hat-tricks respectively

Let us find out the top 10 players with the most hat-tricks in their professional careers.

Player

Club

Hat-tricks

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

59

Lionel Messi

PSG

54

Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich

29

Luis Suarez

Atletico Madrid

21

Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur

18

Mario Gomez

Retired

18

Sergio Aguero

Retired

18

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan

17

Edinson Cavani

Manchester United

15

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

FC Barcelona

12