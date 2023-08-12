Cristiano Ronaldo is the hero once again! Icon scores late equaliser for 10-man Al-Nassr and has a second goal ruled out through offside as Arab Club Champions Cup final goes to extra time

Cristiano Ronaldo's lone goal has seen Al-Nassr take Al-Hilal to extra time in the Arab Club Champions Cup final.

Ronaldo scored the opener for Al Nassr

Portugese star had a second goal denied

Match has gone to extra time

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo scored an equaliser for Al-Nassr against Al Hilal Saturday. The Portuguese international scored what he thought was his second of the day late in the contest but it was ruled out for offside and the match went to extra-time.

Getty

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is the leading scorer in the tournament with five goals.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT FOR AL-NASSR AND RONALDO?: The Saudi Arabian side will look to win the final in extra time before a penalty shootout if the score remains tied 1-1.