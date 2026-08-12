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Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Countdown to Koundé's departure? Barcelona close in on Spain star

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Barcelona vs Al Ahly SC
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Serious negotiations and an initial offer

Barcelona have started laying the groundwork to reshape their defence, opening lines of communication with one of the Premier League's most prominent options as they brace for a possible Jules Koundé exit.

The Metro website reported, citing Spanish sources, that Barcelona have contacted the camp of Tottenham full-back Pedro Porro to explore a summer move, with Arsenal circling Koundé.

Journalist Gerard Romero said on his YouTube channel that Barcelona have pushed hard in talks with Porro's people in recent days, tabling an initial offer to his agents.

Koundé, though, has shown no desire to leave so far. His future remains open, and that uncertainty has pushed the club to act early.

At 26, Porro has been impressive for Tottenham. He also started most of Spain's matches on their run to lifting the last World Cup.

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Barcelona crest
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Al Ahly SC crest
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The Spanish full-back signed a fresh deal last June that ties him to Tottenham until 2031, and he enjoys the trust of coach Roberto De Zerbi, who called him an important player capable of influencing matches at both ends of the pitch.

What makes Porro so appealing is his versatility. He can fill more than one role across the back line, exactly what Barcelona need should Koundé depart.

Read also: Complications in Arsenal's mercato: will a Barcelona star rescue it?

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