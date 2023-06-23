Could Jurgen Klopp leave Liverpool for Germany job? Agent of Reds boss responds to rumours of replacing Hansi Flick

Jurgen Klopp’s agent has responded to the rumours suggesting that the Liverpool boss could be lined up to take charge of Germany.

Die Mannschaft struggling for a spark

Change in the dugout speculated on

Reds boss linked with a return to his homeland

WHAT HAPPENED? Die Mannschaft currently have a proven operator at their helm, with former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick calling the shots. Positive progress is, however, proving difficult to establish on the back of group stage exits from the last two World Cups and a last-16 defeat to England at Euro 2020. Germany have won just four of their last 16 matches to see serious questions asked of how long Flick will remain at the helm and who could be drafted in to replace him.

WHAT THEY SAID: On the rumours linking Klopp with a prominent international post in his homeland, Mark Kosicke has told BILD: "Jurgen has a long-term contract with the LFC and the DFB has a national coach, so it's not an issue for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp committed to a contract extension with Liverpool in April 2022 that is due to keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2026.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Klopp has been in charge of Liverpool since October 2015, taking in 433 games as manager of the Reds. He has led them to Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup glory, but could only deliver a fifth-place finish in 2022-23 as the Merseyside outfit missed out on qualification for elite European competition.