'Erling is obsessed' - De Bruyne convinced Haaland can match goalscoring exploits of Messi and Ronaldo

Kevin De Bruyne has backed Man City team-mate Erling Haaland to match or even surpass the goalscoring exploits of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

'Obsessed' Haaland can reach 800 goals

Can match Messi and Ronaldo

24 goals in 19 City appearances

WHAT HAPPENED? De Bruyne believes Haaland's obsession with scoring goals gives him an edge and that he could end his career with 800 career strikes - a tally that would see him emulate Messi (793 goals) and Ronaldo (819 goals). Haaland's machine-like start to life in England has seen him score an incredible 24 times in just 19 appearances for City, with De Bruyne assisting four of those efforts.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Erling is so obsessed with goals. He already has about 200 goals, so he can probably go to 600, 700 or 800 if he stays fit and does the things that he does. Erling is a top-level striker. I don’t see Erling as different to a lot of people. He is a normal football player like everybody else and he doesn’t take himself too seriously," De Bruyne said.

“When you talk about professional footballers or professional athletes, everybody has that little edge. I don’t think you can become a professional player if you don’t have that little something to become the best version you can be."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Haaland does want to match Ronaldo, he'll have to score a whopping 44 goals per season until he's 35 years old. It would be an incredible achievement, but given his current form, you wouldn't put it past him.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

GETTY

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The 22-year-old got some well-deserved rest while the Premier League was paused for the World Cup. With Man City hoping to catch league leaders Arsenal in the race for the title, the Leeds-born Norway international faces his hometown club on December 28 as he looks to add to his tally so far this season.