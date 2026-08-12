Julian Alvarez pulled Diego Simeone aside before Atletico Madrid's training session on Wednesday. The Argentine striker wanted his compatriot and coach to know one thing: he is desperate to leave the club.

Several reports claim Alvarez is pushing hard for a move to Barcelona this summer, with Atletico equally determined to keep him.

Alvarez first aired his desire to leave while on duty with Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, chasing what he called his dream. The comments infuriated the Rojiblancos hierarchy and hardened their resolve to hold on to him.

Simeone had spelt out his position last Saturday before the friendly against Manchester City: "The situation is completely clear. The club took a decision that Miguel Angel (Gil Marin, the club's chief executive) explained thoroughly. We are very happy with Julian, and from a sporting standpoint, we will help him continue to develop and improve, and to repay the great favour he has done us over the past two years, which has been a very great deal."

According to Mundo Deportivo, both Simeone and Julian turned up at the training ground very early, and the coach welcomed the players he had not yet seen. Alvarez, Baena and Llorente were among them, as is usual after the holidays.

That was when the striker took his chance, laying out his situation to a coach who is counting on him next season.

Sources at the Catalan newspaper describe the exchange as friendly. The Argentine coach insisted, though, that the decision rests with the club, and that as a coach he can only offer help on the sporting side.

Alvarez arrived flanked by his two representatives, Fernando Hidalgo and Sergio Diaz. Both are in Madrid with the striker to try to sort out his future, even if Atletico still reject the idea outright.