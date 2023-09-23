'Control yourself!' - Angry Pep Guardiola fires Rodri warning after crazy red card in Man City's win over Nottingham Forest

Pep Guardiola admitted he was angry with Rodri after the midfielder was sent off against Nottingham Forest and faces a suspension.

Guardiola furious with Rodri's red card

Midfielder suspended for three games

Told to control his emotions

WHAT HAPPENED? Rodri was shown a straight red card for grabbing Morgan Gibbs-White by the neck at the start of the second half in the 2-0 win over Forest. Although City survived playing 45 minutes with 10 men, they will miss the influential midfielder for the next three games, including the blockbuster clash at early title rivals Arsenal.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Hopefully Rodri will learn. Rodri has to control himself and his emotions," Guardiola told a press conference. "This is what he has to do. I can get a yellow card, but Rodri cannot get a yellow card, I do not play. The guys inside [the pitch] have to be careful. I cannot control myself, but I do not play. Soon I will be in the stands because I will get enough yellow cards."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City dug deep in front of a fired-up home crowd to record their sixth straight Premier League win, equalling their best ever start to a season. Guardiola praised his side's performance and their reaction to going down to 10 men. "I thought the way we played in the first-half was amazing, against a difficult side for the physicality, the pace they have up front," he said. "An exceptional game in the first-half. Exceptional game in the second for our resilience and our work because we played 51, 52 minutes 10 vs 11 so it was not easy but we were fantastic"

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Guardiola's side visit Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.