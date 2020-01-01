Conte: I won the Premier League in my first year - Klopp and Guardiola didn't!

The Inter boss has pointed out the fact that he was able to make an immediate impact in England, unlike two of his managerial contemporaries

head coach Antonio Conte has defended his record at by pointing out he was able to deliver tangible success straight away, whereas Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola needed time to implement significant changes at and respectively.

Conte inherited the managerial reins at Stamford Bridge back in 2016, after successful spells in charge of and the national side.

The 50-year-old oversaw an unlikely Premier League title triumph in his first full season with the Blues, while Guardiola ended his debut campaign in without a single trophy.

Chelsea were unable to reproduce the same levels of consistency in 2017-18, with City blowing away all their rivals on their way to recording a record points total, but Conte still managed to get his hands on the .

Klopp, meanwhile, failed to bring a single piece of silverware back to Anfield during that two-year period, losing three major finals including a showpiece against .

However, it ended up being Conte who had his time in England cut short, as Chelsea opted to replace him with Maurizio Sarri in 2018 amid talk of player unrest in the dressing room.

The Italian tactician took some time away from coaching before being offered the top job at Inter last summer, where he has worked wonders in a short space of time once again .

Conte defended his Premier League record at a press conference ahead of Inter's meeting with on Sunday, aiming a dig at Klopp and Guardiola in the process.

"At Chelsea, I won the Premier League in the first year and the FA Cup in the second year," he said.

"Klopp hasn't won anything yet in England after four years and Guardiola didn't win anything in his first year."

Inter are pushing hard for a first Scudetto since 2010, having picked up 48 points from their opening 21 fixtures to stay within touching distance of reigning champions Juve.

Conte's men are currently three points behind the leaders, who can extend their lead by picking up a home win against in Sunday's early kick-off.

After Inter's trip to Stadio Friuli, their attention will switch to next weekend's Milan derby at San Siro.

Conte will prepare his side for a semi-final showdown against three days later, with a round of 32 tie at also looming large on the horizon.