'I can't improve it' - Conte considering Spurs future after Burnley loss and may forgo his salary

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admits he is frustrated with his side's current slump as they fell to defeat once more at the hands of Burnley.

Defender Ben Mee scored the only goal of the game on Wednesday to bring Spurs crashing back down to earth following their weekend heroics over Manchester City.

It is their fourth defeat in their last five Premier League games, piling the pressure on Conte in his first season at the helm in north London.

What was said?

"In the last five games we’ve lost four. This is reality. Not the performance. We lost four of the last five, nobody deserves this situation, this is the reality," Conte told reporters after the game.

"I came in to try to improve the situation but maybe in this moment, I don’t know. I’m not so good to improve it. It is very frustrating. Working hard, working a lot and trying to get out the best of players. Too honest to close my eyes.

"On Saturday we play another game, it’s the moment to see the situation and make an assessment, really frustrated, not used to seeing these situations. I’m trying to do everything but the situation is not changing.

"In the last five games, we are playing like we are in relegation this is the reality, maybe there is something wrong, I want to take responsibility, if I have that, I’m open for every decision, I want to help Tottenham from first day I arrive. Also to take my salary. It is not right at this moment."

The bigger picture

Conte took over in November at Spurs after Nuno Espirito Santo was relieved of his duties.

He enjoyed a promising start with the club, winning six and drawing three of his first nine Premier League games in charge to send them flying back up the table.

This recent collapse, however, has left Tottenham languishing in eighth place, seven points shy of Manchester United in the final Champions League qualification spot.

