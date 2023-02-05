WATCH: Conte calls Kane to congratulate striker for record-breaking goal as Tottenham beat Man City

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte called Harry Kane to congratulate him after the striker became the club's all-time leading scorer on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane netted the winning goal as Spurs beat Manchester City 1-0 on Sunday, breaking Jimmy Greaves' record as the highest scorer in the club's history. Conte, who was absent from the game because he is recovering from surgery, spoke to Kane on the phone after the game.

"You make me proud," the Italian told him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has now scored 267 goals for the north London team, with 200 of those coming in the Premier League. Only Alan Shearer, on 260, and Wayne Rooney, who scored 208, have netted more in Premier League history.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? Assistant coach Cristian Stellini said after the game that Conte told Kane and his team-mates that they can have a day off on Monday to recover from their weekend heroics.