'I needed to give myself confidence' - Takehiro Tomiyasu admits he was 'struggling' at Arsenal prior to Japan heroics during international break

WHAT HAPPENED? The right-back was a key figure as his side demolished Germany 4-1 in a friendly in Wolfsburg and then made a brief appearance as they beat Turkey 4-2. After a bright start to life at Arsenal, he fell down the pecking order in Mikel Arteta's team, but he feels he is getting his confidence back.
WHAT THEY SAID: "I had to convince myself, or rather, I needed to give myself confidence. In that sense, I felt like I needed to regain my confidence," he told Football Zone. "I wondered if it has become a problem. "But at Arsenal it’s different, so if you ask me if I can just do that at Arsenal, that’s a different story. At Arsenal, too, I need to do my best to secure a spot in the squad."
He added: "I’d like to say that, but I gained a lot of confidence from the way I played in these two international matches. My days at Arsenal are really demanding, so if you ask me if I’m going to regain my confidence completely, I can’t say 100 per cent yes. I really feel like I’m doing well at Arsenal. I just need to be confident when I am there. Of course, there were times when I lost confidence, honestly, I thought about a lot of things."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old has started just one of his three Premier League appearances this season and he was given a red card in that match. He was introduced as a late substitute in his latest fixture for Arsenal - the 3-1 win against Manchester United.
WHAT NEXT FOR TOMIYASU? The ex-Bologna star will hope to be involved when the Gunners take on Everton on Sunday, or at least in the Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven on September 20.