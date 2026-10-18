Complex calculations for Mourinho: who will replace Vinicius against Sevilla?

Real Madrid host Sevilla tonight with change in the air, both in the line-up, after the uprising of the less-used players against Roma, and in performance and the technical picture, following an important Champions League win (4-3) that restored the team's confidence through the kind of comeback Los Blancos have grown accustomed to producing in their favourite competition.

Vinicius Junior misses this one, the first of a four-match ban, and questions hang over the attacking set-up of coach Jose Mourinho.

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One option nobody saw coming before the Roma game now looks realistic. Endrick struck against the Italians and produced an exceptional display, and the coach is weighing up another run on the right wing for him, according to Spanish newspaper "Marca".

Kylian Mbappe would then stay through the middle, with Diomande on the left, where he also shone last Tuesday, and Jude Bellingham dropping back slightly. That means tearing up the attacking trio the Portuguese coach has leaned on for most of the season.

Other options are on the table too. Arda Guler came on in the second half against Roma and proved he deserves more minutes. He could play in an advanced role to cover for Vinicius, or sit in midfield alongside Tchouameni and Valverde.

That night in Rome raised questions about the coach's selections. Mourinho insisted in yesterday's press conference that the players who came on in the second half deserve to play, as do those who started, referring to Diomande and Mbappe.

Whatever Mourinho picks, a slip-up won't wash. The next round brings the Clasico against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, with a points gap that does Real Madrid no favours. This is a team supposed to be fighting for the La Liga title, and more struggles in the competition would take some explaining.



