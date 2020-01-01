Columbus defeat New England to reach MLS Cup final

Artur's second-half goal saw the Crew past the Revolution in the Eastern Conference final on Sunday

The reached Cup for the third time in club history after a 1-0 win over New Revolution on Sunday.

Artur's 59th-minute goal was enough for Columbus to win the Eastern Conference final at Mapfre Stadium, moving into the MLS Cup for the first time since 2015.

It marked the first time Columbus have won an MLS Cup playoffs match over New England, and it came on their eighth attempt.

The Crew had the better of the chances throughout and struck just before the hour mark, with Gyasi Zardes having been denied by New England goalkeeper Matt Turner just moments prior to the opener.

Lucas Zelarayan's cross from the left found Jonathan Mensah at the back post and the defender touched a pass into the path of Artur, who found the bottom corner with a first-time finish.

All four of Artur's MLS goals have been scored at Mapfre Stadium, including three in his past six home appearances.

Zelarayan smashed an effort against the post from 25 yards in the 62nd minute, but Artur's goal proved to be enough to crown Columbus Eastern Conference champions.

Columbus have won 13 of their past 14 home MLS matches and will host either or in the decider on December 12.

The Sounders and Minnesota United are set to face off in the Western Conference championship Monday night in Seattle, with the home side looking to reach their fourth MLS Cup and Minnesota seeking their first appearance in the league final.

Crew boss Caleb Porter became the fifth coach in MLS history to win both the Eastern and Western Conference championships, joining Bruce Arena, Dominic Kinnear, Jason Kreis and Sigi Schmid.

Porter won the Western Conference championship with the in 2015. He would, ironically, then go on to defeat Columbus in the MLS Cup final to clinch his and the club's first championship.