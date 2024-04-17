What is Cole Palmer's 'Cold' celebration? Meaning of Chelsea star's goal salute explained

Everything you need to know about Cole Palmer's iconic pose.

Having toiled on the bench at Manchester City for a number of seasons, Cole Palmer made a statement start to his career at Chelsea, passing the 20-goal mark in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Like all the greats, along the way in his maiden campaign with the Blues, Palmer began to regularly mark goals with a specific celebration.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the meaning behind the England attacker's way of celebrating goals and where it came from.

What is Cole Palmer's celebration?

Palmer has several different celebrations, but the one that has become synonymous with him is the 'shiver' or 'cold' pose, which sees him rub his arms as to ward off the arresting feeling of wintry weather.

Palmer's cool composure in front of goal has earned him the nickname "Cold Palmer" - a play on his first name - and his Blues team-mate Noni Madueke revealed in December 2023 that the 'shiver' celebration was a nod to the nickname.

After Palmer bagged two goals in a 3-2 win over Luton Town, Madueke told TNT Sports: "That's why they call him 'Cold Palmer' innit?"

Interestingly, Palmer explained that he took the celebration from his former Man City team-mate Morgan Rogers, who performed it after scoring in a game against Middlesbrough.

Does Cole Palmer have other celebrations?

Palmer's other famous celebration came in the form of a shrug after he hit the back of the net against his former club, Man City.

It was not quite a non-celebration celebration, which is frequently the perfunctory response of footballers when they score against their old clubs.

In fact, it did little to soothe the annoyance of Cityzens and was described as a "savage" move. Nevertheless, Palmer says that he simply didn't know what to do in the moment.

He told reporters: "I spent 15 years at the club. I can’t really go and celebrate how I would usually celebrate if I had scored a 95th-minute equaliser because it would have been disrespectful. So I just decided to do a shrug. I don’t know why."