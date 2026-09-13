As soon as the final whistle went, Spurs coach Roberto De Zerbi confronted the former Bayern Munich top talent. TV pictures showed the Italian trying to explain something to the 21-year-old with animated gestures.

Tel initially did not seem to know what to make of the criticism coming his way and merely raised his eyebrows in bewilderment. De Zerbi, though, did not let up. He kept talking to his striker and eventually left him standing on the pitch.

At the subsequent press conference, the Tottenham manager revealed why he was unhappy with Tel's display: "He has to play like a striker, keep his eye on goal or wait for the cross from (Andy) Robertson."

De Zerbi criticised the 21-year-old for not holding his position. "He has to stay up front. He started as a striker, now he is playing as a winger." Nevertheless, the Italian also struck a conciliatory tone and defended his player: "I love Mathys as a player and as a person, there is no problem."

Tel came on for Dominic Solanke in the 63rd minute of the 0-0 draw against Everton but could not make any decisive impact in the time that remained.

How has the season gone so far for Tottenham Hotspur?

Spurs are left with just two points after four matchdays, which puts them 17th in the table. They have also failed to score a single goal of their own in the first four Premier League matches of a new season for the first time in the club's history.

Only Coventry City, aside from Tottenham, have yet to score in the current Premier League season. However, the promoted side have played one game fewer and still have to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. With a win, they could even move above Spurs in the table.