Climate change activist who tied himself to goalposts at Goodison Park sentenced to six weeks in prison

A climate change activist who tied himself to the goalposts at Goodison Park during Everton's match with Newcastle has been given a prison sentence.

WHAT HAPPENED? Louis McKechnie has been found guilty of aggravated trespass and pitch encroachment and handed a six-week jail sentence after an incident at Goodison Park in March. The 21-year-old ran onto the pitch and used a zip-tie to attach himself to the goalposts during Everton's Premier League match with Newcastle United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKechnie was protesting for civil resistance group Just Stop Oil which wants the government to end the use of fossil fuels and told the court he hoped his actions might help. He explained: "Hopefully, public awareness will bring public action which might actually, if we can get the government to listen to us, might actually save a lot of lives."

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have no doubt from what you have told me that you're passionate about your cause," said District Judge Wendy Lloyd. "Not very passionate about football, apparently."

WHAT NEXT? McKechnie has been in custody since July so has already served his sentence. He was also given a £50 fine for entering the pitch and has been handed a three-year ban from all football games.