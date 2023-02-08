Rice is better than Casemiro & Partey, insists England team-mate Trippier

Kieran Trippier believes his "incredible" England colleague Declan Rice is better than Thomas Partey and Manchester United's Casemiro.

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder is going through a purple patch and after impressing in the World Cup with England he is hitting the right chords at the centre of the park at club level with the Hammers. Newcastle defender Trippier, who shares the same dressing room with Rice while on England duty, believes that the 24-year-old midfielder is even better than Partey, despite the Ghanaian's impressive form with Arsenal this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: When he was asked to pick between Rice and Partey by Rio Ferdinand on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel, he replied: "Declan. Declan’s unbelievable. I don’t know if you watched the game the other day when [Newcastle] played West Ham, but just his intelligence, the way he breaks up play and how he travels with it, and how powerful he is. Unbelievable, probably one of the best in the world at what he does."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Trippier was then asked if he would choose Rice over five-time Champions League winner Casemiro, who has been a talismanic figure for United since his summer move from Real Madrid, and replied: "Yeah. As defenders like me or yourself, you appreciate a Michael Carrick, or what Declan does. So it makes your job easier when they’re just mopping everything up. Don’t get me wrong, Casemiro, the trophies he’s won, the Champions Leagues, he’s a world-class player, but if you’re talking right now, Decs is incredible.”

WHAT NEXT? Rice has been much sought after by multiple Premier League clubs, but West Ham are desperate to keep hold of him. It was reported that United had bid £100m last summer while the Gunners plan to make a raid for him in the next transfer window.