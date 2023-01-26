Claudio Reyna resigns as Austin FC director with family embroiled in USMNT scandal

Claudio Reyna, father of USMNT player Gio Reyna, resigned from his job as Austin FC's sporting director on Thursday.

Reyna a former USMNT player

Huge figure in American soccer

But for actions after 2022 World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reyna family has been at the heart of a scandal involving World Cup coach Gregg Berhalter, with Berhalter suggesting the family blackmailed him with information about a 1991 domestic violence incident. That accusation is being investigated by U.S. Soccer, and the Reynas have denied they blackmailed the coach.

Austin FC's official statement did not mention the USMNT controversy in its announcement about Claudio Reyna's resignation, and the club said he would still be used as a technical advisor moving forward.

More to come...