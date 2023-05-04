'Christian Pulisic is a bit like Eden Hazard' - USMNT star would be welcomed by Olivier Giroud at AC Milan

Olivier Giroud compared playing with United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic to his time with Eden Hazard.

Giroud compares Pulisic to Hazard

Would welcome American at Milan

USMNT star in difficult period at Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? Giroud played with Pulisic at Chelsea before heading to AC Milan in the summer of 2021. The two won a Champions League together, with Pulisic famously scoring in the semi-final win over Real Madrid to push the Blues into the final.

Pulisic has faced some difficult moments at Chelsea since, including his recent exclusion from the squad by Frank Lampard, but Giroud was quick to compare him to Chelsea legend Hazard while backing the U.S. men's national team star as a good player to have around a team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He was a happy boy, always good vibes, smiling," Giroud told Morning Footy. "It was easy to have a laugh with him. My understanding on the pitch with him was top, a bit like Eden [Hazard], even if I played less with Christian. He's that kind of player who is very skillful. He can dribble, play the one-two. He knew how to use me on the pitch and vice versa.

"We had good times together and I hope he can get rid of the injuries, get better and get more consistency and more games because he's a very, very talented player."

AND WHAT'S MORE: When asked if Pulisic could perhaps be a good fit at AC Milan, given the uncertainty facing the American this summer, Giroud replied: "I think people here would love it. It's definitely a big name in Europe, so he would help us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic faces a big summer as it is looking increasingly likely that his future will be away from Chelsea. He's dealt with several frustrating injuries, with Chelsea legend Joe Cole recently telling GOAL that he feels bad for the American star, but, with the Blues squad maxed out, it seems time for Pulisic to get a fresh start elsewhere.

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic and Chelsea are back in action on Saturday with a visit to Bournemouth as they look to halt a losing skid that has seen them fall to 12th in the Premier League. Milan, on the other hand, will host Lazio this weekend before looking ahead to the first leg of their Champions League semifinal clash with rivals Inter on Wednesday.

