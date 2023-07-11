Christian Pulisic to AC Milan confirmed! Ruben Loftus-Cheek reveals he will be reunited with former Chelsea team-mate on Wednesday

AC Milan's new signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek has confirmed that ex-Chelsea team-mate Christian Pulisic will join him at San Siro this week.

WHAT HAPPENED? United States international Pulisic has been linked with a move to the Serie A side for some time and a €20 million (£17m/$22m) transfer appears close to completion. Loftus-Cheek, who recently joined the Rossoneri from Chelsea, says he has already spoken to Pulisic and expects him to shine in Italy.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Christian Pulisic will arrive in Milan tomorrow. I spoke to Chris, he’s going do great things here at Milan," he told reporters in his first press conference as a Milan player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic and Loftus-Cheek will be determined to make a success of their stints in the Italian top-flight after failing to secure regular spots in the Chelsea starting XI. Pulisic started just eight of the 24 Premier League matches in which he featured last season, while Loftus-Cheek made 19 starts in his 25 appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The 24-year-old seems set to arrive in Milan on Wednesday and will undergo a medical before completing his transfer.