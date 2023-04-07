Christian Eriksen back in Man Utd squad! Fitness boost as Danish midfielder rejoins Erik ten Hag’s plans after ankle injury

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Christian Eriksen has fully recovered from ankle surgery and is back in Manchester United’s squad to face Everton.

Playmaker has been out since late January

Was forced to go under the knife

Ready to aid more trophy bids

WHAT HAPPENED? The Danish playmaker has been out of action since finding himself on the receiving end of a rash challenge from Reading striker Andy Carroll during an FA Cup tie in late January. Eriksen was eventually forced under the knife as a result of that blow, while the Red Devils had to move late in the winter transfer window to do a deal for Marcel Sabitzer. Eriksen has, however, stepped back into full training and is now pushing for a recall to Premier League plans.

WHAT THEY SAID: United boss Ten Hag has told reporters when asked for a fitness update on his squad before heading into a home date with Everton on Saturday: “Luke Shaw is not available for tomorrow. We have to see about the progress for the coming week, but the good news is Eriksen is back in training and he will be in the squad. At first, it was a really bad tackle and a bad injury. He's ahead of schedule, so we're happy with that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eriksen was forced to sit out United’s Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle, but he is back for Europa League and FA Cup quests – with Ten Hag welcoming the return of another proven performer to his ranks. He added on efforts to build a winning mentality at Old Trafford: “It's about demands. We have to make standards, always, it's about culture, you have to do it always. When you are not in top, they can do it once, but for a player who is at the top, competing for trophies, the Premier League, you have to do it always and be consistent. It's our job to bring that mentality.”

WHAT’S NEXT? After playing host to relegation-threatened Everton, United have the first leg of a Europa League quarter-final clash with Sevilla to take in on Thursday.