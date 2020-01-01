Australia international Chloe Logarzo joins Bristol City on deadline day

The Sydney FC midfielder becomes the latest of the Matildas to swap the W-League for the Women's Super League

international Chloe Logarzo has completed a deadline day move to Women's Super League side , signing on an 18-month deal.

The midfielder has been capped over 40 times at senior level and featured for her country at the 2019 Women's World Cup, where she scored against Brazil in a 3-2 comeback win in the group stages.

Logarzo played 15 times for Washington Spirit on loan in the National Women's Soccer League last year, and has played in all nine of Sydney's W-League fixtures this season, scoring and providing an assist in the recent 4-0 win over Canberra United.

However, the 25-year-old now leaves New South for a new challenge in , linking up with fellow Aussie Tanya Oxtoby and her Bristol side.

She follows compatriots Sam Kerr and Hayley Raso in completing a winter switch to the WSL, while Caitlin Foord also left Sydney this month and is expected to sign for imminently.

Logarzo will not join up with her new club until mid-February though, with her included in the Australia squad that will travel to next week for their Olympic qualifying campaign.

The Matildas will travel to Nanjing on January 28, where they will play their first of three fixtures on February 3, against Chinese Taipei. They then face on February 6 before closing the round with a game against the hosts, , on February 9.

Bristol could have an FA Women's Cup fifth-round clash on February 16, if they beat second-tier high-flyers Durham this month, but Logarzo's first game for her new club is more likely to be the crucial clash against fellow strugglers Birmingham on February 23.

The Blues are currently one point above Oxtoby's side, who occupy the league's only relegation spot, and beat them 2-0 in the reverse fixture back in December.

Logarzo's departure is another big blow for Sydney, the reigning Australian champions, following the departure of the versatile Foord.

The Sky Blues are third in the W-League standings and are set for a place in the post-season play-offs, albeit without two players who have been ever-present for them this term.