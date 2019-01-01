Chelsea's Batshuayi seals Crystal Palace loan deal

Crystal Palace have struck a deadline-day coup as the Eagles snapped up Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Out of favour at Stamford Bridge, Batshuayi enjoyed a successful spell at Borussia Dortmund at the start of 2018, scoring nine goals in 14 games for the Bundesliga club.

A second temporary move at Valencia, however, failed to bear fruits, with Los Che cancelling the agreement ahead of time in January after just three goals in 23 matches.

The Belgium international had then been linked with a last-minute Tottenham switch, with the north London club reportedly open talks with their rivals.

But it was another London club who eventually sealed a move as talks between Spurs and Chelsea foundered.

“This is a fantastic signing for Crystal Palace," said Palace chairman Steve Parish.

'Michy is a player we’ve long admired, and I’m delighted that we’ve finally managed to get him in a red and blue shirt. He will be a magnificent addition to our squad.”

Palace, who currently sit 15th in the Premier League, are set to face Fulham on Saturday following a 1-1 draw with Southampton on Wednesday.

The club is also still alive in the FA Cup after taking down Tottenham in the Fourth Round behind goals from Andros Townsend and Connor Wickham.