Chelsea want to withdraw from Super League as Cech pleads with fans at protests outside Stamford Bridge

The former Blues goalkeeper spoke with supporters amid reports the club will pull out of the controversial new competition

Chelsea want to withdraw from the controversial Super League, it has been confirmed, as former goalkeeper Petr Cech was forced to personally plead with fans outside Stamford Bridge after protests at the club's involvement in the competition prevented the team coach reaching the stadium.

Angry Blues supporters gathered outside the stadium ahead of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Brighton on Tuesday night after the club were confirmed as one of the 12 founding sides of the competition which has sparked outrage around the world of football.

The crowd stopped the Chelsea team bus reaching the ground, forcing Cech - now technical director at the club - to ask them to let the coach through, amid reports which broke on Tuesday night sayiing the Blues will now withdraw from the Super League.

What happened?

Fans gathered outside Stamford Bridge to protest Chelsea joining with Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in a breakaway competition, in which their participation would be ring-fenced.

Supporters with banners and flares blocked the road to the ground ahead of the meeting with Brighton, causing Cech to meet protestors to try and calm the situation.

In a video taken at the protest, Cech can be heard urging fans to "let people sort it out" and "let the bus go in", while some fans present can be heard calling him a "traitor".

As the extraordinary scenes played out, it emerged in reports confirmed by Goal that Chelsea want to withdraw from the Super League.

What has been the reaction to the Super League?

The news that 12 European clubs want to start their own tournament from which they cannot be relegated and in which they will compete every season, in competition with domestic leagues and the Champions League, has sparked fury throughout football.

There were also protests outside Elland Road on Monday before Liverpool's away game against Leeds United, with the Whites players warming up in t-shirts condeming the breakaway.

The other 14 Premier League clubs held a meeting on Tuesday, at which they voted to "unanimously and vigorously" reject the Super League.

